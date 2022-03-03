Exports jump 22.36% to $33.81 bn in Feb

New Delhi: India's exports rose by 22.36 per cent to $33.81 billion in February on account of healthy growth in sectors like engineering, petroleum and chemicals, even as the trade deficit widened to $21.19 billion, according to preliminary data released by the commerce ministry on Wednesday.

Imports during the month too jumped by about 35 per cent to $55 billion. The trade deficit, the difference between imports and exports, stood at $13.12 billion in February 2021.

"India's merchandise export in April 2021-February 2022 was $374.05 billion, an increase of 45.80 per cent over $256.55 billion in April 2020-February 2021," it said.

Imports during the 11-month period rose by 59.21 per cent to $550.12 billion. Trade deficit during this period widened to $176.07 billion as against $88.99 billion during April-February 2020-21.