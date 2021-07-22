Extradition will harm my mental health: Nirav Modi

Disgraced diamond tycoon Nirav Modi's extradition to India would severely impact his mental health and be a 'flagrant denial of justice,' his lawyers said at a London court hearing.

Modi is accused of defrauding Punjab National Bank (PNB) of $2 billion over seven years. The one-time billionaire applied to the UK High Court to appeal his extradition on the basis he wouldn't receive a fair trial in India.

Modi's drawn out extradition is the most high-profile since Vijay Mallya, the flamboyant businessman, who lost his appeal against his transfer to India. Should India successfully get Modi to face the charges it'll be seen as a victory for beleaguered Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose handling of the coronavirus pandemic has hit his popularity.

Modi is severely depressed and requested the extradition be blocked on mental health grounds, his lawyer, Edward Fitzgerald, said in documents prepared for Wednesday's hearing. Being sent to India would only worsen Modi's suicidal feelings and would land him in a 'Covid-rich prison' in Mumbai where appropriate health care is limited, he said.