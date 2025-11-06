FAI Board elects S. Sankarasubramanian, Coromandel International, as Chairman

Dr. Siba Prasad Mohanty, Managing Director of Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd., formerly one of the two Co-Chairmen, will now be the sole Co-Chairman of FAI.

Sankarasubramanian, who is currently Co-Chairman of the FAI Board and Chairman of FAI’s Southern Region, brings over three decades of diverse experience in the fertiliser industry, particularly in the Phosphatic and Potassic (P&K) sector.

Sankarasubramanian said “FAI is committed to driving innovation and sustainability through resource efficiency and balanced nutrition, while working closely with policymakers to achieve Atmanirbharta in the fertiliser sector. We will continue to align industry goals with national agricultural priorities to foster growth, resilience and long-term food security.”

The Fertiliser Association of India extended its sincere thanks and appreciation to Sailesh C. Mehta, earlier Chairman of FAI, for his leadership and continue to look forward to his guidance and support for the sector.

Established in 1955, FAI is a non-profit apex industry body representing the fertiliser manufacturers, distributors, importers, equipment manufacturers, research institutes and suppliers of inputs.