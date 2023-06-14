FedEx Corp, Floship partner to provide enhanced fulfillment, logistics services to e-tailers globally

Mumbai: NYSE-listed transportation services firm FedEx Corp has teamed up with global circular supply chain solutions provider for e-commerce brands Floship to provide enhanced fulfillment and logistics services to e-tailers globally.

This partnership will give FedEx's e-commerce customers access to Floship's global network of warehouses and logistics platform's capabilities to streamline their e-commerce fulfillment operations, FedEx said in a statement. Besides, FedEx's and Floship's cross-border e-commerce customers in Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Europe, and North America will gain access to enhanced fulfillment, last-mile delivery, as well as hassle-free returns, the company said.

At the same time, Floship's customers will be able to leverage FedEx global networks as well as a full range of its extensive transportation options to optimize their operations, it stated. This is the second investment by FedEx Innovation Lab (FIL), which makes early-stage investments in rising start-ups primarily in India to bring additional value in terms of capabilities and speed to market to start-up firms through FedEx global networks, resources, and customer base, the company said in a statement.

"FedEx continues to actively seek out strategic collaborations like this to help evolve our operations and product offerings to meet the needs of the modern supply chain," said Kami Viswanathan, senior vice president for Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa at FedEx Express. As more consumers around the world embrace e-commerce, businesses must come together to provide customers with innovative solutions that redefine the traditional linear supply chain, said Speaking on the collaboration, Joshua Tsui, CEO at Floship.

"By bringing this collaboration to market, our mutual goal is to provide e-commerce brands and retailers with a one-stop, all-inclusive two-way supply chain solution that enables brands to grow at an exponential rate whilst simultaneously delivering a superior customer experience," he added.