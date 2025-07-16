FICCI FLO Bengaluru Launches FLO Santé – A Game-Changing Platform for Women-Led Brands

Bengaluru FICCI FLO Bengaluru, the women’s wing of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), proudly announces the inaugural edition of FLO Santé — a one-of-a-kind initiative spotlighting women-led brands across sustainability, wellness, and purposeful enterprise.

Spearheaded by Dekyi Yangtso Chawla, Chairperson of FICCI FLO Bengaluru, FLO Santé is not just an event — it is a powerful movement transforming the traditional marketplace into a vibrant ecosystem of conscious consumption, commerce, and community. The platform will debut on Friday, 18th July at Anantya, Gate 9, Palace Grounds, with over 130 women-led brands showcasing offerings across sustainable fashion, artisanal food, wellness, homegrown beauty, and lifestyle. Entry is free and open to all.

A key highlight is The Wedding Edit Pavilion, a curated space that reimagines India’s booming $50-billion wedding industry through the lens of sustainability and women-led innovation — seamlessly blending couture, wellness, gifting, and beauty. This initiative aims to provide direct market access for women entrepreneurs, moving beyond tokenism and charity to deliver tangible commercial outcomes.

Adding to the day’s experience are immersive sessions, including a fashion masterclass by designers Shivan & Narresh, a wellness talk by Marzi, and live music performances that celebrate Bengaluru’s creative soul. The event also walks the talk on sustainability — featuring reusable totes, tetra pack water stations, a pre-loved fashion swap, and even a pedal-powered installation generating electricity on-site.

“FLO Santé is not just about showcasing brands — it’s about building markets, visibility, and commercial value for women entrepreneurs,” says Dekyi Yangtso Chawla. “We’re here to create access to real customers and real sales, placing women-led brands at the heart of India’s growth narrative.”

Under Dekyi’s leadership, FLO Bengaluru is redefining women’s entrepreneurship — turning purpose into progress and ensuring inclusion is backed by opportunity. The vision continues next month with Breaking the Silence — a Mental Health, Art, and Short Film Festival aimed at fostering safe conversations around emotional wellbeing.

FLO Santé is a bold step toward a more equitable and empowered future, where women-led businesses are not only supported — but celebrated.