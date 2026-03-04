FIIs post highest inflows in Indian markets

Mumbai: Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) logged their highest inflow in 17 months in the month of February, recording net inflows of about $2.44 billion, as per exchange data. FIIs bought nearly $2.14 billion in secondary markets and $299 million in primary markets in February, posting the largest monthly net purchase since September 2024.

Primary market buying by FIIs has been steady since October 2023 but between January 2024 and December 2025, cumulative secondary market outflows by FIIs crossed over $46 billion. The net buying by FIIs in February came despite heavy selling of $1.21 billion worth of IT stocks seen earlier in the month.

Analysts cautioned that the February inflows are modest compared to the scale of prior selling and could thus represent only a pause rather than a structural reversal in trend. Further, some argued that continued selling in IT could trigger renewed outflows, but maintained that the case for fresh aggressive selling appears less compelling as valuations in Indian equities have moderated.

In the last one month, the Sensex has gained 1.08 per cent, while Nifty added 2.05 per cent.