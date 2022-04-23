First session of BBBC Day 2 Conclaves

Visakhapatnam: The first session of BBBC Day 2 was successfully came to an end after the panelists on the stage shared their views and ideas. They also recalled the businesses that had an impact due to the pandemic all over India. The dignitaries also shared on the measures that can be taken to improve the business. The dignitaries were given a momento as a note of thanks on the occasion.

The second day of has begun in Novotel Visakhapatnam on Saturday. The BBBC was launched on Friday by 'The Hans India' Chief Editor Ramu Sarma. The first day of the BBBC had a phenomenal response from the young businessmen and business enthusiast as they thronged Novotel to be a part of BBBC as many dignitaries too took part to share their views and ideas on ease of doing business. During all the three sessions, the dignitaries who attended the BBBC has appreciated The Hans India for organising such a unique conclave in Visakhapatnam, a city of destiny. Each speaker on the stage has appreciated The Hans India for coming up with such a unique conclave which will be helpful for young generation and enthusiast businessmen.

The first session of Day 2 in the BBBc conclave will mainly focus on lessons learnt through pandemic as many business were shrinked due to the virus spread and non-available of customers and lockdowns. The dignitaries for the first session are Dr PP Lal Krishna, Managing Director, Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City, Vizag; Leela Rani, Director, Lee Pharma.

The first day of Day 2 session began with The Hans India Chief Editor Ramu Samra's address to the gathering and the dignitaries and panelists on the stage.