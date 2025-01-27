Flexi Loans Projects Robust Growth in Telangana MSME Lending for 2025

FlexiLoans.com, India's leading digital lending platform, announces ambitious plans to significantly increase its loan disbursements in Telangana in 2025. Notably, the company has disbursed ₹200+ crores in Telangana cumulatively until 2024, highlighting its commitment to supporting the state’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

With over 22,000 applications received from Telangana in 2024, the state showcases tremendous potential for growth in its MSME sector. Telangana's MSME ecosystem is poised for significant growth, fueled by vibrant industries such as pharmaceuticals, IT-enabled services, and textiles, combined with proactive government initiatives like the TS-iPASS and T-Hub. Recognizing this potential, FlexiLoans.com aims to double down on its efforts to empower local businesses by providing easy access to working capital loans and term loans.

Of the loans disbursed in 2024, 70% went to wholesalers and retailers, 20% to service providers, and 10% to manufacturers. This distribution underscores FlexiLoans' focus on addressing the needs of diverse sectors critical to the state’s economy.

Commenting on the expansion plan in Manish Lunia, Co-founder at FlexiLoans, said, “Our vision is to fuel the dreams of Telangana’s MSMEs, who are the backbone of the state’s economy. With digital-first solutions, we aim to make business loans faster, easier, and more accessible. In 2025, we are eager to continue enabling entrepreneurs in Telangana to achieve their aspirations without the hassles of traditional funding.”

As Telangana continues to establish itself as a thriving hub for MSMEs, FlexiLoans.com is committed to being a catalyst in this journey by offering funding solutions tailored to the unique needs of small businesses. By bridging the gap between businesses and the capital they need, FlexiLoans.com reaffirms its mission to redefine business lending in India.















