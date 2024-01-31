  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Flipkart to roll out same day delivery in 20 cities from February

Flipkart
x

Flipkart 

Highlights

E-commerce major Flipkart on Wednesday announced that it is gearing to roll out same day delivery of products across multiple categories in metro and non-metros cities.

New Delhi: E-commerce major Flipkart on Wednesday announced that it is gearing to roll out same day delivery of products across multiple categories in metro and non-metros cities.

The move will see customers across cities, including Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Bhubaneshwar, Coimbatore, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Patna, Raipur, Siliguri and Vijayawada get their products delivered before 12 midnight, if they place their orders by 1 p.m.

The initiative is getting rolled out starting February and will get scaled over the next several months to serve more customers across the country.

"Considering that customers not just from metro cities but non-metros cities love to shop on Flipkart, we are working to provide the same day delivery to 20 cities, reinforcing our commitment to staying at the forefront of customer satisfaction," Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President, Head of Supply Chain, Customer Experience & ReCommerce Business, Flipkart Group, said in a statement.

"We will further scale it in the months to come, to include more cities and more categories, including large appliances, to delight the customers," he added.

According to the company, this initiative will assist customers in receiving orders for products such as mobile phones, fashion, beauty products, lifestyle, books, home appliances, and electronics on the same day.

The e-commerce major also mentioned that the company has made major investments in the infrastructure and transportation needed to scale same-day delivery across numerous cities, with a growing network of fulfilment centres.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X