Live
- CTE & govt of Andhra Pradesh signs MoU to establish Centre of Excellence in IT, Cybersecurity
- Meeting between KCR and Akhilesh begins in Hyderabad
- Here are the makeup trends to try
- PL Sector Update - Multiplex - Sector Update – Bollywood continues to struggle
- Following Are Foreign Exchange Rates On July-03-2023
- Guru Purnima 2023: Gautama Buddha Inspirational Quotes To Enlighten Your Mind And Soul
- Covid pandemic spiked Type 1 diabetes in children, adolescents: Study
- Guru Purnima 2023: Date, Timings, Rituals, and Significance
- After roller coaster journey NIFTY surpasses all time high
- Apple iOS 16.6 update fixes bugs and offers security patches
Following Are Foreign Exchange Rates On July-03-2023
Highlights
BUYING RATES CURRENCY Forex Card Cash US Dollar Rs. 82.73 Rs. 85.19 Euro Rs. 89.95 Rs. 92.62 ...
BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 82.73
|Rs. 85.19
|Euro
|Rs. 89.95
|Rs. 92.62
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.52
|Rs. 23.19
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.37
|Rs. 2.51
|British Pound
|Rs. 104.74
|Rs. 107.85
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 54.97
|Rs. 56.6
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 62.34
|Rs. 64.20
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 92.01
|Rs. 94.75
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.68
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.58
|Rs. 4.79
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.66
|Rs. 11.19
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.65
|Rs. 0.65
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.37
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 50.74
|Rs. 52.75
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.00
|Rs. 22.48
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 7.70
|Rs. 8.01
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 61.14
|Rs. 62.96
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 18.76
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 13.78
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
|E.O.M.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS