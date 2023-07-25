Live
- YS Jagan virtually starts 11 Food Processing Units across the state
- Elevate Your Home’s Ambiance with These 6 Enchanting Decor Plants
- Confirmed: Thalapathy to give a guest appearance in SRK’s ‘Jawan’
- Unaware of the conspiracy to topple the government in Singapore: CM Siddaramaiah
- Miss Italy bans transgender women from participating in beauty pageant
- MRI machine lying defunct in MKCG for 9 months
- Sona Belson completes 2000 courses in a short span of 100 days
- Following are foreign exchange rates on July-25-2023
- 'Nityakalyanam' at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam
- Free Joint Replacement Surgeries for retired teachers in Bengaluru
Just In
YS Jagan virtually starts 11 Food Processing Units across the state
Elevate Your Home’s Ambiance with These 6 Enchanting Decor Plants
Confirmed: Thalapathy to give a guest appearance in SRK’s ‘Jawan’
Unaware of the conspiracy to topple the government in Singapore: CM Siddaramaiah
Miss Italy bans transgender women from participating in beauty pageant
MRI machine lying defunct in MKCG for 9 months
Following are foreign exchange rates on July-25-2023
Highlights
BUYING RATES CURRENCY Forex Card Cash US Dollar Rs. 82.69 Rs. 85.14 Euro Rs. 91.42 Rs. 94.13 ...
BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 82.69
|Rs. 85.14
|Euro
|Rs. 91.42
|Rs. 94.13
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.51
|Rs. 23.18
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.42
|Rs. 2.56
|British Pound
|Rs. 106.24
|Rs. 109.39
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 55.95
|Rs. 57.61
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 62.80
|Rs. 64.67
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 95.06
|Rs. 97.88
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.88
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.85
|Rs. 5.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.69
|Rs. 11.21
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.67
|Rs. 0.67
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 51.32
|Rs. 53.36
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 23.99
|Rs. 22.46
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 8.03
|Rs. 8.35
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 62.24
|Rs. 64.09
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 19.19
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 13.96
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
|E.O.M.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS