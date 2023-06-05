  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

Following are foreign exchange rates on june- 05-2023

Following are foreign exchange rates on june- 05-2023
x
Highlights

    Buying rates


    CURRENCY Forex Card Cash
    US Dollar Rs. 83.43 Rs. 85.90
    Euro Rs. 89.23 Rs. 91.88
    UAE Dirham Rs. 22.71 Rs. 23.38
    Thai Baht Rs. 2.42 Rs. 2.56
    British Pound Rs. 103.48 Rs. 106.55
    Australian Dollar Rs. 55.03 Rs. 56.67
    Canadian Dollar Rs. 62.14 Rs. 63.98
    Kuwaiti dinar N/A N/A
    Swiss Franc Rs. 91.54 Rs. 94.26
    Danish Krone N/A Rs. 12.57
    South African Rand Rs. 4.46 Rs. 4.67
    Hong Kong Dollar Rs. 10.75 Rs. 11.27
    Bahraini dinar N/A N/A
    Japanese Yen Rs. 0.68 Rs. 0.68
    Norwegian Krone N/A Rs. 8.24
    New Zealand Dollar Rs. 50.49 Rs. 52.49
    Saudi Riyal Rs. 24.24 Rs. 22.69
    Swedish Krona Rs. 7.77 Rs. 8.07
    Singapore Dollar Rs. 61.70 Rs. 63.53
    Malaysian Ringitt N/A Rs. 19.31
    Sri Lankan rupee N/A N/A
    Omani rial N/A N/A
    Chinese Yuan N/A Rs. 14.15
    Qatari riyal N/A N/A


    Show Full Article
    Print Article
    More On
    Next Story
    More Stories
    ADVERTISEMENTS

    News

    Company

    Entertainment

    All News

    © 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

    X
    X