Live
- Ensuring Safe Return to Campus with Health and Security Guidelines for the Education Community
- Congress alleges Rs 13,000 cr scam in J&K Jal Jeevan Mission, says officer being harassed
- Kharge reminds BJP to look into 'real issues' as G20 is over
- Rahman gets blamed after the recent concert in Chennai
- UP International Trade Show will display state's potential
- 20 water bodies in Lucknow to be revived, beautified by Lake Man
- Apple Event 2023: All that we expect from iPhone 15 to AirPods Pro 2; Find details
- Is it considered inauspicious to buy new items during Pitru Paksha? here is the truth
- ‘Mega157’ update: Pre-production works begin for this Chiranjeevi-starrer
- Satish Varma’s ‘ChangureBangaru Raja’ trailer looks 'Fun'tastic
Just In
Following are foreign exchange rates on September-11-2023
Highlights
BUYING RATES CURRENCY Forex Card Cash US Dollar Rs. 83.72 Rs. 86.21 Euro Rs. 89.82 Rs....
|BUYING RATES
|CURRENCY
|Forex Card
|Cash
|US Dollar
|Rs. 83.72
|Rs. 86.21
|Euro
|Rs. 89.82
|Rs. 92.49
|UAE Dirham
|Rs. 22.78
|Rs. 23.46
|Thai Baht
|Rs. 2.38
|Rs. 2.52
|British Pound
|Rs. 104.84
|Rs. 107.95
|Australian Dollar
|Rs. 53.92
|Rs. 55.52
|Canadian Dollar
|Rs. 61.6
|Rs. 63.43
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Swiss Franc
|Rs. 94.01
|Rs. 96.8
|Danish Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 12.64
|South African Rand
|Rs. 4.6
|Rs. 4.82
|Hong Kong Dollar
|Rs. 10.78
|Rs. 11.31
|Bahraini Dinar
|N/A
|N/A
|Japanese Yen
|Rs. 0.65
|Rs. 0.65
|Norwegian Krone
|N/A
|Rs. 8.55
|New Zealand Dollar
|Rs. 49.62
|Rs. 51.59
|Saudi Riyal
|Rs. 24.31
|Rs. 22.77
|Swedish Krona
|Rs. 7.64
|Rs. 7.94
|Singapore Dollar
|Rs. 61.58
|Rs. 63.41
|Malaysian Ringitt
|N/A
|Rs. 18.95
|Sri Lankan Rupee
|N/A
|N/A
|Omani Rial
|N/A
|N/A
|Chinese Yuan
|N/A
|Rs. 13.86
|Qatari Riyal
|N/A
|N/A
|E.O.M.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS