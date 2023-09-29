Live
- Jio banking on $10-bn revenue potential in air fiber biz
- Microsoft wanted to sell its Bing search engine to Apple in 2020
- Unabated FII selling hammers down markets
- Foreign tour packages set to be dearer
- Daily Forex Rates (29-09-2023)
- India retains 40th rank in Global Innovation Index
- Illicit trade soars to $675 billion
- Kitex to set up Rs 1,200-cr apparel mfg cluster in TS
- Several trains cancelled in Vijayawada division amid safety enhancement works
- Welspun plans Rs 5,000cr investment in Telangana
Just In
Foreign tour packages set to be dearer
Govt hikes Tax Collection at Source on foreign tour packages and liberalised remittance scheme to 20% from 5%
The higher rate of 20 per cent TCS to be levied on spending above Rs7 lakh on foreign tour packages and liberalised remittance scheme (LRS) will kick in from October 1.
Currently, funds transferred overseas under the Reserve Bank’s LRS attract five per cent Tax Collection at Source (TCS) on amounts exceeding Rs7 lakh.
The TCS rate will go up to 20 per cent from October 1. Currently, LRS transfers up to Rs7 lakh in a fiscal do not attract any TCS. The same provision will continue from October 1. At present, purchase of overseas tour packages currently attracts 5 per cent TCS.
From October 1, such spending up to Rs7 lakh will attract five per cent TCS. Above the threshold, TCS rate will be higher at 20 per cent. An assessee can take credit of the TCS amount paid at the time of filing income tax returns for the relevant assessment year.
TCS of 5 per cent will continue to be levied on annual expenses exceeding Rs 7 lakh towards medical treatment and education each.