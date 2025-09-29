Forevermark Diamond Jewellery Launches In India

Delhi sparkled brighter than ever as Forevermark Diamond Jewellery from De Beers Group, the world’s leading diamond company, officially launched as a jewellery brand today. India becomes the lead market for the Forevermark brand with a landmark brand debut and flagship store opening in New Delhi. The opening of the flagship New Delhi store marks a significant milestone in Forevermark’s journey of bringing its global heritage, modern design sensibilities, and philosophy of discreet luxury to discerning natural diamond consumers.

A glittering two-day celebration in the capital city witnessed Forevermark Diamond Jewellery unveiling its contemporary collections and bold new vision to the city’s tastemakers, creators, culture shapers, socialites, influencers, fashion icons, and jewellery connoisseurs.

Forevermark Diamond Jewellery’s new positioning came to life through a curated journey of music, art, fashion and luxury storytelling. The celebrations began as guests walked through immersive diamond experiences showing the brand’s uniqueness and the diamond’s beauty. On stage, Sandrine Conseiller, CEO, Brands & Diamond Desirability at De Beers Group and Shweta Harit, Global Senior Vice President at De Beers Group and CEO of Forevermark, unveiled the brand’s new philosophy which reflects a woman’s many facets, encouraging her to see diamonds not only as adornment but as companions in her evolving journey. Guests were also treated to a soulful self-composed rendition of the brand’s manifesto brought to life by talented Saba Azad. This was followed by the spectacular runway showcase featuring Forevermark’s high jewellery line where India’s top models walked the ramp to the tunes of the sitar maestro, Anoushka Shankar. The evening culminated in a dazzling moment as the muti-faceted entrepreneur, Mira Kapoor embodying the brand’s ethos of modern individuality, took centerstage as the showstopper she inaugurated the first flagship store the following morning.

Speaking at the launch, Shweta Harit shared, “Launching Forevermark Diamond Jewellery in India with such a magical celebration has been truly special. Our philosophy, ‘This One’s For Me’, is all about women celebrating themselves — their individuality, their choices, their evolving journeys. India, with its deep love for diamonds and modern spirit, is the perfect place to begin this chapter. Through our new flagship store and collections, we want every woman to find a piece that feels personal, meaningful and uniquely hers.”

Sandrine Conseiller added, “India has always been at the heart of the global diamond story, and with this launch we are opening an exciting new chapter. Forevermark Diamond Jewellery is about timeless beauty, modern artistry, and above all, celebrating women in all their brilliance.”

The new flagship Forevermark store, located at South Extension 1, New Delhi, offers a luxury retail experience unlike any other — a space where every visit feels like an occasion. Warm yet modern, the store blends international design with timeless elegance, celebrating women’s individuality and self-expression at every touchpoint. Each collection reflects the brand’s artistry and craftsmanship, designed to inspire and uplift while marking life’s meaningful moments. To complement the in-store experience, Forevermark also unveiled its refreshed e-commerce platform, offering a seamless digital journey for today’s luxury consumers.

With its refreshed identity and glittering debut, Forevermark Diamond Jewellery has set the stage for a sparkling new journey in India — one that celebrates women, their stories and the many facets that make them shine.