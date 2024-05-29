Live
- WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Testing New Meta AI Feature for Quick Image Generation
- Viksit Bharat never possible without Viksit Bengal, says PM Modi
- CABI announces top 30 women blind cricketers for selection trials at Bhubaneshwar
- A 15-year-old girl allegedly commits suicide at her residence
- Vaani Kapoor seeks blessings at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain
- Essential tips for managing diabetes during summer heatwaves
- Paree Sanitary Pads promotes period-friendly workplaces
- Spreading awareness
- Educating students about menstrual hygiene
- IIT Bombay, TCS to develop India’s 1st Quantum Diamond microchip imager
Fortis investing Rs 1,300 cr in expansion
New Delhi: Fortis Healthcare is investing up to Rs1,300 crore in expanding capacities at existing hospitals over the next few years, according to a senior company executive. The healthcare provider aims to add around 2,200 beds over the next few years.
“So, some of the capex has already been incurred in that (addition of bed capacity). “Additional capex will be somewhere around Rs1,200 crore to Rs1,300 crore, which includes equipment also, everything put together,” Fortis Healthcare CFO Vivek Goyal said in an analyst call. He noted that the healthcare provider is looking to add bed capacity at various existing facilities, including hospitals in Faridabad and Anandpur Sahib.
