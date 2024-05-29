Fortis investing Rs 1,300 cr in expansion

New Delhi: Fortis Healthcare is investing up to Rs1,300 crore in expanding capacities at existing hospitals over the next few years, according to a senior company executive. The healthcare provider aims to add around 2,200 beds over the next few years.

“So, some of the capex has already been incurred in that (addition of bed capacity). “Additional capex will be somewhere around Rs1,200 crore to Rs1,300 crore, which includes equipment also, everything put together,” Fortis Healthcare CFO Vivek Goyal said in an analyst call. He noted that the healthcare provider is looking to add bed capacity at various existing facilities, including hospitals in Faridabad and Anandpur Sahib.

