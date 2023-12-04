FPIs infuse Rs 9,000 cr into equities in Nov

New Delhi: After turning net sellers in the past two months, FPIs again made a comeback in the Indian stock markets in November and pumped in Rs9,000 crore amid fall in US treasury bond yields and the resilience of the domestic market.

Additionally, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) made a net investment of Rs14,860 crore in the debt market last month, making it the highest level in six years, data with the depositories showed. Going forward, FPI response will be crucially determined by the market trend, which, in turn, will be influenced by the state election results, VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

If the state election results turn out to be favorable for the ruling dispensation, the market will stage a rally, and overseas investors are unlikely to miss that rally by big selling, he added. According to the data, FPIs made a net investment of Rs9,000 crore in Indian equities in November. This came after FPIs dumped Indian equities worth Rs24,548 crore in October and Rs14,767 crore in September. Before the outflow, FPIs were incessantly buying Indian equities in the last six months from March to August and brought in Rs1.74 lakh crore during the period.

The latest inflow can be attributed to fluctuations in the US Treasury yields and crude oil prices. Last month, the market witnessed the remarkable listing of two IPOs — IREDA and Tata Tech — potentially indicating a positive trend for foreign investors, Bharat Dhawan, Managing Partner, Mazars in India, said.