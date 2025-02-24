FPIs offload Rs 23,710 cr in Feb

New Delhi: Foreign investors have pulled out over Rs23,710 crore from the Indian equity markets so far this month, pushing total outflows past Rs1 lakh crore in 2025 amid rising global trade tensions.

Going forward, VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, believes that revival of FPI investment in India will happen when economic growth and corporate earnings revive. Indications of that are likely to happen in two to three months.

According to the data with the depositories, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) offloaded shares worth Rs23,710 crore from Indian equities so far this month (till February 21). This came following a net outflow of Rs78,027 crore in January. With these, the total outflow by FPIs has reached Rs1,01,737 crore in 2025 so far, data with the depositories showed.