From Andamans to Arunachal: Amazon Pharmacy facilitates medicine access across India

Amazon Pharmacy strives to provide a truly seamless experience by connecting customers with licensed sellers through its marketplace, offering the convenience of ordering medicines online from the comfort of home, combined with savings and reliable doorstep delivery across 100% of serviceable pin codes in India. Through our verified sellers, you can explore a vast selection of prescription medications, OTC drugs, medical devices, supplements and health products. Using Amazon's nationwide logistics network, customers can now access a wide range of medicines, with same-day delivery available in 23 cities, including top metros and Tier 2 cities.

“At Amazon, we work with licensed sellers to facilitate healthcare access in India by making it more convenient for our customers to shop online. Through Amazon Pharmacy, our sellers leverage a nationwide logistics network to offer thousands of prescription medications, OTC drugs, and healthcare essentials right to customers' doorsteps across the country—even in the remotest areas,” says Harsh Goyal, Director – Pharmacy, Amazon India. “For customers who are used to ordering things from Amazon, we have kept the experience seamless and simple so they can buy medicines in the same manner they shop for their other essential products from Amazon.in.”

Amazon Pharmacy delivers medicines across 100% serviceable pincodes across the country, subject to availability and regulatory requirements, ensuring that customers even in the remotest areas—Port Blair and Havelock in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Leh in Ladakh, Kanyakumari, and even Roing in Arunachal Pradesh—have access to essential medication. With its robust distribution and delivery ecosystem, Amazon facilitates quick and convenient access to a wide range of medications, including same-day delivery in 23 cities. Amazon Pharmacy is both user-friendly and upholds the highest standards of safety. It employs best-in-class processes, right from secure packaging to hygienic delivery, ensuring customers can trust Amazon’s quality and reliability for their healthcare needs. With exclusive savings, rapid delivery and a relentless focus on customer health, Amazon Pharmacy is becoming the preferred choice for reliable and convenient healthcare services.

If customers cannot locate their prescriptions or if the prescriptions contain errors, they can opt for a free consultation service provided by a third-party telemedicine partner. With the customer's consent, a registered medical practitioner will call them to understand their needs and evaluate if a prescription is appropriate to be issued. If given, this new prescription will be used to confirm your order on Amazon Pharmacy.