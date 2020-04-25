FSME India seeks support for AP MSMEs

Hyderabad: The Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises of India (FSME India) on Friday urged the Andhra Pradesh government to extend support to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) battered by the ongoing lockdown in the State.

"Operations of MSMEs came to a standstill in Andhra Pradesh and other parts of the country due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown which began on March 25.

As consequence, majority of MSMEs, which employs lakhs of people, are on the brink of collapse. So, there is an urgent need to bail out the key sector at the earliest possible," APK Reddy, national president, FSME India, said.

Reddy along with other members of the association participated in a videoconference organised by the Andhra Pradesh government to take inputs from industry associations on MSME sector on Friday.

During the meet, FSME India also submitted a report on revival of the MSME sector in AP to AP Industries Minister M Gautham Reddy.

The industry body urged the government to stop collection of fixed charges on power supply to MSMEs for at least a year.