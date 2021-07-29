FTCCI inks pact with Afghan industry body

Hyderabad: The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) organised a seminar here on Thursday to promote business between Afghanistan and Telangana. During the seminar the State industry body entered into an agreement of cooperation with Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI).

Telangana IT and industries principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan was the chief guest on the occasion. He suggested identifying products imported by Afghanistan and how the FTCCI can offer them good quality products. He further asked to collaborate with Afghanistan business community in establishing manufacturing units that will help in generating employment locally.