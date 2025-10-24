FTCCI, TG govt team up for tourism boost

With an objective to promote local tourism with public–private collaboration, Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FTCCI) has joined hands with the Telangana Tourism Department, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), and National Institute of Tourism & Hospitality Management (NITHM), to launch two innovative contests – ‘FTCCI Tourism Hyderabad Junction Jewels – Photo Contest’ and ‘FTCCI Tourism Weekend Getaways of Hyderabad- Reel Contest.’

These first-of-their-kind initiatives, curated by FTCCI’s Tourism Committee, aim to celebrate Hyderabad’s artistic urban spaces and encourage citizens to rediscover nearby weekend destinations within a 150 km radius. The contests were announced to commemorate World Tourism Day and highlight the city’s evolving tourism potential.

Addressing the press conference, R Ravi Kumar, President of FTCCI, said: “Hyderabad is not just a historic city; it is a modern hub with vibrant attractions. These contests will encourage citizens to rediscover and showcase our city’s beauty.”

Prof V Venkatramana, Director of NITHM and member of the FTCCI Tourism Committee, appreciated the initiative, adding that NITHM recently signed an MoU with Raoido to train 10,000 of its captains as part of its tourism skill development drive.