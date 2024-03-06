Gadkari approves Rs 553 cr for 4-laning highway in Bengal

Live
Just In
Highlights
New Delhi: Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said that an allocation of 553.12 crore has been approved for the development and four-laning of the Krishnagar-Behrampore and Barasat–Barajaguli sections on National Highway–34, spanning across Nadia, Murshidabad and North 24 Parganas districts in West Bengal under the National Highways (Original) plan.
The cumulative length of this project stands at 28.23 km.
The Minister said that the enhancement of these roadway segments aims to alleviate congestion on the current two-lane highway, which will enable a more efficient movement of freight from South Bengal to North Bengal.
