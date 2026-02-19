GalaxEye to Launch World’s First OptoSAR Satellite with NVIDIA Jetson Orin

GalaxEye, an Indian spacetech company, today announced its upcoming satellite mission, “Mission Drishti,” scheduled to launch in 2026.

It will feature GalaxEye’s world-first SyncFused OptoSAR architecture, which uniquely integrates Electro-Optical (EO) and Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) sensors on a single satellite platform.

Powered by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin, the Mission Drishti satellite runs advanced AI workloads directly in orbit, dramatically accelerating how Earth observation data is processed, interpreted, and delivered to customers.

By combining EO and SAR on one satellite, GalaxEye’s SyncFused OptoSAR technology is designed to reduce the historical trade-off between high-resolution visual imagery and all-weather, day-night imaging—enabling more consistent intelligence generation across operating conditions. GalaxEye expects Mission Drishti to serve as a key step toward more autonomous, near-real-time processing directly in orbit.

GalaxEye will also use Mission Drishti to explore the feasibility of Orbital Data Centres (ODC) where multiple satellites operate as interconnected compute nodes. Insights from Drishti are expected to influence to design of future constellations, increase scalability, reliability, and operational economics. It is also planning to use NVIDIA Nemotron open models and NVIDIA Cosmos world foundation models for development.

“Taking NVIDIA Jetson Orin to space aboard Mission Drishti is a defining milestone for GalaxEye. Building on our successful in-space demonstration in 2024, we’re advancing to a next-generation of Earth Observation satellites—using OptoSAR technology for advanced high resolution imaging and building Orbital Data Centers to generate and deliver intelligence from Orbit,” said Suyash Singh, CEO of GalaxEye.

“India’s AI startup ecosystem is primed for acceleration, driven by exceptional technical talent and global ambition,” said Tobias Halloran, director of EMEAI startups and venture capital at NVIDIA. “NVIDIA is accelerating this momentum by giving founders direct access to accelerated computing, scalable AI infrastructure, and programs like NVIDIA Inception for startups and the NVIDIA VC Alliance—helping startups scale faster and build for global markets.”

The announcement aligns with the broader momentum around the India–AI Impact Summit 2026, a flagship gathering hosted by the Government of India under the IndiaAI Mission, taking place in New Delhi.



