Galaxy Health eyes Rs 200-cr premium income

Galaxy Health Insurance, India’s newest standalone health insurer, has unveiled bold plans to expand its footprint across the country, while focusing on innovation, affordability, and trust in healthcare services.

Addressing the media in Hyderabad, G Srinivasan, Managing Director and CEO of Galaxy Health Insurance, shared the company’s progress and roadmap for rapid growth. “We are a young company—just five months into operations—but we are growing fast, our focus is on increasing insurance penetration, especially in underserved and rural areas,” G Srinivasan, Managing Director and CEO of Galaxy Health Insurance.

Within just four months of operations last year, Galaxy Health Insurance generated Rs17 crore in premium income. For the current financial year, it is targeting an ambitious Rs200 crore. The company has set up 61 offices and built a 6,000-strong agent network, which it aims to scale up to 50,000 by year-end. The company has partnered with 3,400 hospitals and aims to double this network to 7,000 by the end of the year. In Hyderabad alone, Galaxy has tied up with all major healthcare providers. Founded in March 2024 and operational since October, Galaxy has already established a strong presence in four southern states—Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.