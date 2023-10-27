Game developers meet in Hyd from Nov 2

Hyderabad: India Game Developers Conference (IGDC), south Asia’s biggest and one of the most significant developer conference,is set to begin on November 2 in Hyderabad.

Gaming experts from across the globe will be meeting at HICC Hyderabad for the three days event. The 15thannual conference may have around 4,000 attendees, over 150 speakers and 100 hyperactive sessions. The conference runs concurrently with India Joy, which is schedule to take places from October 31 to November 5. India Joy is a comprehensive platform, uniting prestigious international events under one umbrella and presents a myriad of opportunities for all stakeholders through B2B and B2C events.

The IDGC will witness nine parallel sessions, solo talks, workshops and round tables. The events will cover topics like AI, web3, art and design, technology, production, business &product management, applied games covering games for good, emerging trends and Career opportunities.

Also on focus will be various round tables between industry, government representatives, academia and other policy makers put together by various Industry bodies.