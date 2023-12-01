Games24x7 joins hands with K'taka govt for GameTech Accelerate programme

New Delhi: Games24x7, India's leading online skill gaming company, today joined forces with the Government of Karnataka, to launch the gaming industry's first-of-its-kind accelerator programme, 'GameTech Accelerate - The Future of Gaming'.

This initiative, announced at the ongoing Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023, aims to foster innovation and catalyse growth within the dynamic realm of online gaming. Through the accelerator programme, Games24x7 will help identify and mentor ventures offering innovative and viable solutions, bridging them to investors who are keen to back the sector.

Speaking on the occasion, Priyank Kharge, Minister for Information Technology & Biotechnology and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, Karnataka government, said: "Karnataka boasts one of the most vibrant technology startup ecosystems in the nation, and we are dedicated to nurturing innovation and entrepreneurship through initiatives like these. The online gaming sector in India is rapidly evolving, and it is crucial to support this industry, which not only generates employment opportunities but also fosters innovation, contributing significantly to our digital economy. We are delighted to collaborate with Games24x7, who shares our commitment to responsible innovation, empowering aspiring entrepreneurs on their journey toward success."

"In collaboration with the government of Karnataka, we aspire to foster entrepreneurship and innovation within the gaming industry, which has shown remarkable growth. Games24x7's accelerator programme represents our firm commitment to unlock the gaming industry's full potential. Our winners won't just receive accolades and mentorship; they'll pitch to potential investors, gaining crucial support to transform their visionary ideas into reality. We are also collaborating with AWS for this initiative, andare positive that their expertise will further bolster this programme," said Rajat Bansal, Chief Technology Officer, Games24x7.