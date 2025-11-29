GCC growth reshaping commercial real estate landscape in Hyderabad

Hyderabad has firmly positioned itself as India’s new Global Capability Centre (GCC) capital, attracting a record share of global corporations and triggering parallel growth in real estate, innovation, and PropTech. Over the past three years, the city has captured nearly 40 per cent of all new GCCs established in India, surpassing Bengaluru and emerging as a global hub for high-value technology and R&D operations. Hyderabad’s GCC growth is reshaping the city’s commercial real estate landscape at an unprecedented pace. Grade-A office absorption has surged over 50 per cent year-on-year, prompting developers to rapidly expand capacity in HITEC City, the Financial District, Kokapet, and new corridors along the Outer Ring Road. With government-backed plans to add nearly 200 million sq. ft of commercial space by 2030, Hyderabad is gearing up to accommodate a much larger global corporate footprint.

Beyond sheer volume, the nature of real estate development is shifting. The new GCC workforce increasingly demands sustainable, biophilic, amenity-rich spaces that enhance wellbeing and productivity. Kirthi Chilukuri, Founder & Managing Director of Stonecraft Group, said the city’s growth demands a new design philosophy.

“Hyderabad is no longer competing for back-office mandates; it is winning global innovation mandates. Today’s workforce wants more than real estate — they want environments that inspire creativity, wellness, and connection,” he said. “The GCC boom offers developers a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build for the future, not just for demand.”

Stonecraft Group’s focus on wellness-driven design, nature-integrated living, and sustainable construction reflects a wider shift in homebuyer preferences, driven in part by GCC professionals seeking vibrant communities rather than conventional high-rise clusters.

As physical infrastructure expands, Hyderabad is simultaneously becoming a national centre for PropTech innovation. The city’s globally mobile workforce, hybrid work culture, and evolving home-buying behaviour are accelerating adoption of digital brokerage, AI-led property discovery, fractional real estate ownership, and agent-empowerment platforms.

Sam Chopra, President & CEO, eXp Realty India, said Indian real estate is entering a transformational decade.

“Hyderabad has become one of India’s strongest examples of how economic growth, talent inflow, and global business confidence directly accelerate real estate evolution,” he noted. “The city represents where Indian real estate is heading — transparent, technology-led, experience-driven, and globally connected.”

He added that Hyderabad’s fundamentals — strong governance, infrastructure-led progress, rising incomes, and maturing investor profiles — are powering a new era of commercial expansion as global corporations scale and diversify their India strategies.

With the convergence of GCC expansion, talent inflow, and real estate innovation, Hyderabad is rapidly transforming into a globally competitive metropolis. Its cost advantages, policy stability, high-quality infrastructure, and superior liveability metrics continue to attract multinational firms seeking long-term innovation bases.