Gehis Immigration and International Legal Services Opens its 1st South India service provider Office to Meet Growing Demand for Immigration and International Legal Expertise

Hyderabad: Gehis Immigration and International Legal Services, a premier law firm specializing in immigration and international legal matters, is proud to announce the opening of its new branch office in Knowledge Park, Hyderabad. This expansion reflects the firm’s continued commitment to delivering personalized, efficient, and cutting-edge legal services to individuals, families, and businesses navigating complex immigration and international legal challenges.

The new branch office will offer the same comprehensive range of services that clients have come to expect from Gehis Immigration, including:

Family-based Immigration: Assistance with family sponsorships, adjustment of status, and reunification.

Employment-based Immigration: Support for work visas, green cards, and employer compliance.

Asylum and Deportation Defense: Advocacy for individuals facing removal or seeking refuge.

Corporate Immigration: Strategic solutions for businesses hiring international talent.

International Legal Counsel: Expert guidance on cross-border legal matters.

"Opening this branch is a significant milestone for our firm, It is a great honor and privilege to meet you today at the inauguration of our new branch office in India. This inauguration marks a significant milestone in our journey to bridge the gap between India and the United States. By providing immigration solutions for individuals, families, and businesses with global aspirations. I want to begin by extending my heartfelt thanks to each of you for joining us in this celebration of growth, innovation, and commitment. Today, we open the doors to not just an office but to opportunities, possibilities, and a brighter future for many. As the demand for immigration and international legal expertise grows, we are committed to being accessible to our clients and providing them with exceptional support in more locations,” said N.M. Gehi U.S. attorney and the esteemed, Founder of Gehi & Associates of Gehis Immigration and International Legal Services.

With the addition of the new branch, Gehis Immigration continues to uphold its core mission of empowering clients through expert legal representation and compassionate service. The firm remains dedicated to staying at the forefront of legal developments and maintaining its reputation for excellence in immigration and international law.

How Things Will Change: India-US Immigration

As we know, immigration is the building process of global progress, innovation, and cultural exchange. India has always been a leader in providing the United States with talent, investment, and leadership. This comes with its own set of challenges as the US immigration process is wide and vast. With the opening of this branch office in Hyderabad, we aim to simplify this wide immigration process.

From addressing the growing demand for skilled professionals under the H1B program to assisting entrepreneurs with investor visas, our focus will be on empowering individuals and businesses in the U.S. immigration system with clarity and confidence. We are here to provide end-to-end assistance, ensuring that every client—from first-time applicants to seasoned professionals—receives personalized guidance to their unique goals.

Starting a Branch Office: L1A Visa Opportunities

One of the most exciting opportunities we will be focusing on is the L1A visa, which allows Indian companies to transfer senior executives or managers to the U.S. to set up or manage a branch office. This visa category is a game-changer for businesses looking to expand globally. It offers a way to work in the U.S. and secure permanent residency through the EB-1C Green Card program.

Establishing a branch office in the U.S. is a strategic move that opens doors to larger markets, fosters international trade, and strengthens business ties between India and the United States. At Gehis Immigration, we are committed to helping Indian businesses achieve this vision.

Investor Visas: Direct Investment and Regional Centers

The United States is one of the most attractive destinations for global investors. Through the EB-5 Investor Visa, individuals can obtain a Green Card by making a qualified investment in the U.S. economy.

There are two primary ways under this program:

Direct Investment: This involves directly creating jobs through a business you own and operate. It’s ideal for entrepreneurs who want hands-on control of their investment.

Regional Centers: This way allows you to pool your investment with others in pre-approved projects managed by regional centers, such as infrastructure or real estate developments.

Now, let me address a key concern: timelines

For direct investments, the process is more streamlined but requires active involvement.

Regional Center-based applications, though convenient, are currently experiencing longer processing times due to backlogs. But with our expertise, we can guide investors in selecting the most viable option for their needs and goals.

The EB-5 program is a way to permanent residency and, more importantly, a gateway to contributing to the U.S. economy while securing a future for families.

The Power of Extraordinary Talent: EB-1A Visas

Another area where India shines is in its abundance of extraordinary talent.

The EB-1A visa, also known as the “Einstein Visa,” is designed for individuals with extraordinary abilities in arts, sciences, business, education, and athletics. We have had the privilege of helping individuals—from globally recognized artists to business leaders—successfully secure EB-1A approvals. This visa not only recognizes their achievements but also provides a fast track to permanent residency in the U.S. If you believe your contributions in your field are exceptional, the EB-1A is a visa worth considering. At Gehis Immigration, we specialize in presenting compelling petitions that highlight your achievements and ensure success.

A Vision for the Future

As I stand here today, I am filled with optimism about the future of India-U.S. immigration. This new branch office represents a promise—a promise to deliver exceptional legal services, build trust, and transform dreams into reality. Whether you are a skilled professional, an entrepreneur, an artist, or a family seeking to reunite, our team is here to guide you every step of the way. Together, let us pave the path for global opportunities, economic growth, and stronger connections between India and the United States.