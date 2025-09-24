Live
- Hindenburg was a direct challenge to audacity of Indian enterprises to go global: Gautam Adani
- Wordle Daily Puzzle: Today's Answer & Hints
- GenAI could influence over 40 million annual car-buying journeys by 2030: Report
- K'taka CID files plea in HC seeking removal of BJP MLA's immunity from arrest
- New Promo of Anaganaga Oka Raju to Release Alongside They Call Him OG
- Google Expands AI Photo Editing Feature Beyond Pixel Phones to More Android Devices
- Polycab Aery Plus HS Pedestal Fan Review: A Stylish Powerhouse for Indian Homes
- Pawan Kalyan Diagnosed with Viral Fever Ahead of OG release
- Pawan Kalyan responds to Uppada fishermen’s protests, says will be addressed
- Four, including 5-year-old kid, killed as dumper hits bike in Raj's Alwar
GenAI could influence over 40 million annual car-buying journeys by 2030: Report
New Delhi: Generative AI (GenAI) is set to reshape the way people buy cars as by 2030, more than 40–50 million annual car purchases worldwide could be...
New Delhi: Generative AI (GenAI) is set to reshape the way people buy cars as by 2030, more than 40–50 million annual car purchases worldwide could be influenced by AI-powered assistants, a new report said on Wednesday.
The data compiled by Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in partnership with OpenAI highlights that carmakers who act quickly to integrate GenAI into the customer journey could see their sales grow by as much as 20 per cent by 2030.
On the other hand, companies that are slow to adapt risk losing up to 15 per cent of their revenues, as buyers move to competitors offering smoother, AI-driven experiences, as per the study titled ‘Will AI Become the Best Car Sales Advisor?’.
Natarajan Sankar, India Leader for Automotive and Industrial Goods Practice at BCG, said that GenAI will not only boost sales but also rebuild customer trust by making car buying more transparent, seamless, and personalised.
He added that in fast-growing markets like Asia, the speed of adoption will decide which automakers lead the race.
The report notes that GenAI assistants will act as neutral, brand-independent advisors.
They will help customers configure vehicles, compare financing options, and even schedule test drives.
This shift could weaken traditional brand loyalty, as customers begin to focus more on practical factors such as electric vehicle range, pricing, and lifecycle emissions rather than brand image.
The report suggests that automakers can stay ahead by ensuring their visibility in AI-powered platforms, collaborating with multi-brand marketplaces, and building their own branded AI assistants to offer hyper-personalised buying journeys.