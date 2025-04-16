Germany unveils 2025 tourism initiatives: Romance, culture, and sustainability take centre stage

German tourism industry is experiencing remarkable growth, with Indian travellers playing a key role in driving this momentum. The country has witnessed a surge in visitor numbers, reflecting a significant rise in tourism compared to previous years. With a strong air connectivity between India and Germany tourism has expanded significantly, with the number of monthly flights rising from 241 in January 2019 to 309 in January 2025, marking a 28% increase. The heightened demand for direct flights underscores Germany’s growing appeal among Indian tourists, ensuring greater ease of access and a seamless travel experience.

The German National Tourist Board (GNTB) and German Embassy in India successfully conducted a joint press conference today, highlighting Germany as the premier destination for Indian travellers. The event showcased exclusive offers designed for those seeking romantic getaways, immersive nature-filled, and sustainable travel experiences. Recognising the growing interest of Indian tourists in Germany, GNTB introduced specially curated packages tailored for their preferences.

There has been a remarkable 71,138 visitor (8,6%) surge in overnight stays by Indian tourists in 2024 to Germany, reaching 897,841. The total mean length of stay of Indian tourists was 9.6 nights in 2024 in Germany, compared to 9.3 nights in 2023, reflecting their growing engagement with the destination. This significant growth, coupled with Skift India's report highlighting that Indian travelers’ spending soared four times faster than the global average, underscored the strategic importance of this dynamic market. The new tourism packages will position Germany as a premier destination for discerning Indian honeymooners and cultural explorers, offering a blend of romantic allure and historical depth.

Romit Theophilus, Director of Marketing & Sales Office – India at the GNTO, emphasized the country’s growing appeal: "Germany ignites Indian wanderlust by offering romantic escapes and cultural deep dives that cater to the modern traveller. Whether it's a couple looking for a peaceful retreat amidst nature or an adventurous exploration of our historic routes, Germany has something exceptional to offer. We believe our focus on sustainability and cultural richness will resonate deeply with Indian travellers, especially those seeking romantic breakaways."

Our partners from the Lufthansa Group state “With a legacy of over six decades in India, our commitment to the Indian market is as strong as ever. Today, we operate 64 weekly flights connecting India to Europe, serving more cities across the country than in any other Asia Pacific nation. Our decision to launch the groundbreaking Lufthansa Allegris First Class product in the city of Bengaluru underscores India’s strategic importance to us. As we look to the future, we see incredibly opportunity for continued growth in India”.

As interest continues to soar, Germany remains at the forefront of global tourism, welcoming Indian visitors with unparalleled hospitality and tailored travel offerings. In 2025, the GNTB is set to introduce three key tourism initiatives: Romantic Germany, tailored for honeymooners; Cultureland Germany, showcasing the country’s rich artistic and historical heritage; and Embrace German Nature, highlighting sustainable and eco-conscious travel experiences.

Romantic Germany: A Fairytale Honeymoon

For couples seeking a fairytale honeymoon, Germany offers more than just the iconic Neuschwanstein Castle. Imagine private wine tasting river cruises along the serene Moselle Valley, or intimate spa retreats nestled within snow-dusted Bavarian chalets. As spring blossoms, Saxon castle gardens transform into enchanting backdrops, providing unique and memorable experiences that transcend the ordinary. Notably, with Indian outbound travel booming, the GNTB aims to strategically target this market, especially honeymooners seeking unique European experiences.

Cultureland Germany: A Journey Through History and Art

Those with a passion for history and culture will find themselves captivated by "Cultureland Germany." The initiative highlights the country’s 52 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, world- class museums, and architectural treasures. Berlin stands out as a dynamic cultural hub, where contemporary art meets historical landmarks. Rothenburg ob der Tauber, with its perfectly preserved medieval architecture, offers an immersive experience into Germany’s past. The Museum Reinhard Ernst in Wiesbaden, renowned for its healing thermal waters, enhances Wiesbaden’s appeal. The city of Chemnitz, named the European Capital of Culture for 2025, kicked off its year-long programme in January and is currently hosting a diverse lineup of special events, exhibitions, and performances, making it a must-visit for art and history enthusiasts. The focus on UNESCO heritage aims to increase the average stay of Indian tourists, which currently sits at 4.2 nights, by showcasing the depth and breadth of Germany's cultural offerings.

Embrace German Nature: Sustainable and Eco-Conscious Travel

As sustainability becomes an important factor in travel decisions, the GNTB’s Embrace German Nature initiative is designed to appeal to environmentally conscious travellers. Germany’s commitment to sustainable tourism is reflected in its well-preserved national parks, eco-friendly accommodations, and extensive cycling and hiking trails. The Black Forest, with its dense woodlands and scenic villages, offers a tranquil escape into nature, while the Wadden Sea National Park, a UNESCO-listed site, provides visitors with a unique coastal experience featuring diverse wildlife and eco-tours. Bavaria’s alpine lakes and mountains allow for immersive outdoor experiences, with trekking, cycling, and nature retreats catering to travellers looking to explore Germany’s natural beauty responsibly.

With a focus on sustainable travel, Germany’s well-developed public transport system, energy- efficient hotels, and eco-tourism initiatives ensure that visitors can enjoy their journeys with minimal environmental impact. The GNTB aims to attract the growing segment of Indian travellers who prioritize sustainable travel.

50th Anniversary of the German Fairytale Route

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the German Fairytale Route, a significant milestone. Travellers can embark on a specially curated journey, following in the footsteps of the Brothers Grimm, with interactive experiences, themed accommodations, and exclusive anniversary events that bring these timeless stories to life.

“We are moving beyond conventional tourism," Romit added. "We're offering experiences that resonate deeply with the Indian desire for authentic and transformative travel. Whether it's a romantic getaway, a cultural exploration, or a sustainable adventure, Germany has something extraordinary to offer."

Enhanced Accessibility and Culinary Delights

Germany is also enhancing its accessibility for Indian travellers by improving flight connectivity and streamlining visa procedures, making travel to the country more seamless. The country’s evolving culinary scene caters to diverse tastes, with an increasing number of vegetarian and vegan-friendly restaurants to accommodate Indian visitors. Additionally, Germany is emerging as a preferred destination for Indian weddings, with its picturesque locations providing an alternative to traditional European wedding venues. The GNTB reported a 15% increase in direct flight connections from India last year, contributing to the ease of travel.

Strategic Growth and Engagement

The GNTB’s press conference has brought together travel industry leaders, destination experts, and tourism stakeholders to discuss Germany’s growing significance as a honeymoon and cultural tourism hub for Indian travelers.

With Indian outbound travel set to grow by 230% by 2027, according to Skift India, the GNTB aims to strengthen its engagement with Indian travelers and position Germany as a leading destination for both romance and cultural exploration. The board is investing 2 million Euros in marketing campaigns targeted at the Indian market in 2025, demonstrating its commitment to this growing sector.

About the GNTO, India

The German National Tourist Office (GNTO), India represented by Airplus Travel Services Pvt Ltd is the official representative office of the German National Tourist Board. With its inception in 2011, the GNTO is based in New Delhi to facilitate, strategize and implement the goals outlined by the German National Tourist Board to enhance the positive image of Destination Germany.

About the GNTB

The German National Tourist Board (GNTB) works on behalf of the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action to represent Germany as a tourist destination and is funded by the Ministry in accordance with a decision taken by the German Bundestag. Working closely with the German travel industry and private-sector partners and trade associations, the GNTB develops strategies and marketing campaigns to promote Germany’s positive image abroad as a travel destination and to encourage tourists to visit the country.

. The GNTB’s primary strategic areas of action are:

Conducting targeted market research and analysis of market-specific customer demand in relation to various aspects of travel in the context of sustainability and culture among those with values- based lifestyles.

Supporting the travel industry, which is dominated by small and medium-sized businesses, through relationship management and the sharing of knowledge.

Raising awareness of the Destination Germany brand and enhancing the brand profile with a focus on sustainability and climate change mitigation.

Focus on sustainability and digitalisation

The GNTB promotes forward-looking tourism in line with the objectives of the German government. The focus here is on sustainability and digitalisation.

To make inbound tourism more sustainable and competitive, our organisation follows a three-pillar strategy that combines the sharing of knowledge with external partners and a supporting communications strategy with our internal sustainability initiative. The GNTB positions Germany as a sustainable and inclusive destination in the international travel market.

The GNTB is a pioneer when it comes to using immersive technologies (virtual, augmented and mixed reality), voice assistants and other conversational interfaces, and artificial intelligence applications such as chatbots. To ensure that tourism offerings are visible on AI-based marketing platforms, the GNTB coordinates the German tourism industry’s open-data/knowledge graph project.

The GNTB has 25 foreign agencies that it manages from its head office in Frankfurt.





