Giridhar for completes support to PM’s call on Mission LiFE

Underlining the importance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship initiative Mision LiFe (Lifestyle for Environment), former Defence Secretary A Giridhar, has urged all States and key stakeholders to fully support the global initiative to reduce carbon footprint.

Describing climate change as one of the gravest challenges facing humanity, Giridhar emphasised that Mission LiFE is not merely a policy programme but a transformational movement aimed at securing the interests of the nation and future generations. Launched by the Prime Minister at COP26, the initiative calls for sustainable behavioural change at the individual, community, and institutional levels.

“Mission LiFE is about turning mindful consumption into a mass movement,” he said. “It aligns environmental responsibility with economic growth and public well-being,” he stated while highlighting the need for effective implementation of Mission LiFE to significantly improve public health outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and create green employment across sectors such as energy efficiency, renewable energy, waste management, eco-tourism, and natural resource conservation. Importantly, the initiative strengthens India’s commitment to global climate goals — reducing one billion tonnes of projected carbon emissions, lowering GDP emission intensity by 45 percent by 2030, and achieving Net Zero by 2070.

The programme encourages simple yet powerful lifestyle changes: switching to LED lighting, adopting public transport, cycling and carpooling, using CNG vehicles, expanding renewable energy adoption (solar and wind), conserving water and electricity, and installing energy-efficient appliances with BEE Star Ratings. These measures, promoted through agencies like energy efficiency Services Limited, have already demonstrated measurable impact across states.

Giridhar was speaking at a programme organised in Hyderabad by A. Chandra Sekhara Reddy, National Adviser (Media & Government Affairs), EESL. During his address, he commended the proactive leadership of Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Power, in launching the ADEETIE (Assistance in Deploying Energy Efficient Technologies in Industries and Establishments) scheme.

Backed by a `1,000 crore Central Budget allocation — with support from the Ministry of Finance — ADEETIE represents a first-of-its-kind targeted intervention to enhance the economic sustainability of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The scheme is being implemented through the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, aimed at accelerating the adoption of advanced energy-efficient technologies in MSMEs — the backbone of India’s economy, employing millions and driving innovation across sectors.

Of the `1,000 crore outlay, `875 crore has been earmarked for interest subvention, easing access to concessional finance for MSMEs seeking energy-efficiency upgrades. By lowering financial barriers, the scheme ensures that sustainability and competitiveness go hand in hand.

Giridhar stressed that close coordination between central agencies — including the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, the Central Electricity Authority, Energy Efficiency Services Limited under the Ministry of Power — can empower States to make their MSME sectors globally competitive in the area of Energy Efficiency and Energy Transition while remaining environmentally responsible.