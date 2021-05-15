Gland Pharma donates ventilators

Hyderabad: Gland Fosun foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of city-based Gland Pharma company, is donating over 120 ventilators and bipaps to government hospitals in Telangana, said Raghuraman, Managing Trustee of Gland Fosun Foundation.



As part of this initiative, Raghuram personally handed over 10 ventilators to the collector of Jangoan District in the presence of Baa Vikasa Executive Director Shoury Reddy who collaborated with the pharma major in coordinating with the district authorities.

Raghuraman said the Gland Fosun Foundation is responding to the current crisis and trying its best to support the government in saving the lives of thousands of people. Gland Pharma management is happy to collaborate with government hospitals who are doing great service during the pandemic situation, he added.

District Collector Nikila said the support of gland pharma is very relevant to the current needs in the hospitals. The ventilators will help the doctors to provide effective services to critical Covid cases and save hundreds of lives. The Collector appreciated the initiative of Gland Pharma in providing life saving equipment.

Shoury Reddy said that the Gland Pharma company had spent over Rs 4 crore on purchase of these ventilators. "The company is doing great service through this initiative," he added.