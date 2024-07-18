Live
- MP govt to hire pvt agencies for cloud services for data security
- Former Malaysian PM Mahathir hospitalised
- Joe Biden ‘more receptive’ to exit talks, says report
- The hundred: Deepti Sharma replaces Grace Harris at London Spirit
- ED raids multiple premises in Nalanda in money laundering case
- We will not protect anyone in Tribal Welfare Board case: Siddaramaiah
- Odisha: Shifting of ornaments in Ratna Bhandar of Jagannath Temple completed
- Sub-jr Men, Women North Zone Hockey: Haryana, U.P, Uttarakhand and Punjab win
- Red Sea crisis: Suez Canal reports 23.4 per cent drop in annual revenue
- 7 pilgrims killed as jeep plunges into well in Maharashtra's Jalna
Just In
Glenmark gets USFDA nod to market generic drug
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a medication used to treat and prevent seizures.
New Delhi: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Thursday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a medication used to treat and prevent seizures.
The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Topiramate Capsules USP in 15 mg and 25 mg strengths, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a statement. The company's product is therapeutically equivalent to Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc's Topamax Capsules (15 mg and 25 mg), it added.
Glenmark said the drug will be distributed in the US market by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA. According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending May 2024, the Topamax capsules (15 mg and 25 mg) achieved annual sales of around USD 21.9 million. Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 198 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace. The company said 50 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) are currently pending for approval with the USFDA. Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals were trading 0.88 per cent up at Rs 1,422.85 apiece on the BSE.