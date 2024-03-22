Glenmark ranks high in dermatology biz

Hyderabad: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a pharmaceutical company, has been ranked number 1 in dermatologists’ prescriptions in the protective emollients category and for prescribing derma therapy. This is based on the IQVIA medical audit for moving annual total (MAT) in 2023 (as per Projected Prescriptions) in India. Projected prescriptions figures are for the period of January to December 2023. Alok Malik, President, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, said:

“We are very excited to be ranked number 1 by prescription in the dermatology therapy as per IQVIA. Our strategic focus and expertise in dermatology reflect our commitment to advancing dermatological care and addressing a broad spectrum of skin health needs of patients in India. Leveraging a robust derma portfolio that spans a wide array of treatments, Glenmark is at the forefront of addressing both common and complex skin conditions.” Glenmark outperformed the market in the dermatology segment. In the market analysis ending December 2023, the dermatology sector in Indian Pharmaceutical Market (IPM) grew 6.2 per cent on a moving annual total (MAT) basis.