GMR Hyd Aviation SEZ, Schneider Electric ink pact

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad Aviation SEZ Ltd (GHASL), a subsidiary of GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) and Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, recently entered into an agreement to build and lease a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at GMR Industrial Park in Hyderabad.

As a part of the agreement, GHASL will build the facility on 18 acres of land and lease it to Schneider Electric, in a non-SEZ area. The facility will be rolled out in two phases. Spread over 2 lakh sft in the first phase, the manufacturing facility will be handed over for operations by June 2023. Further, in the second phase, the facility will be expanded by additional 1.75 lakh sft. Aman Kapoor, CEO - Airport Land Development, GMR Group, said, "With more global industrial players looking at India to set up their manufacturing facilities, this partnership will further contribute to Make-in-India and attract more players to leverage our facilities and capabilities within the GMR Hyderabad AeroCity."

Javed Ahmad, Senior Vice President, Global Supply Chain, International region, Schneider Electric said, "We are glad to associate with the Government of Telangana and GMR for building this world-class facility at the Hyderabad Airport Industrial Park. We hope this facility will become a benchmark for both GMR and Schneider Electric, globally".

Leveraging GMR Group's experience in infrastructure development, GHASL has developed 'GMR Industrial Park', bringing to its customers the convenience of a 'ready-to-use' infrastructure. By virtue of being housed within Hyderabad International Airport, the Park enjoys greater security, un-interrupted supply of utilities like power and water and a reliable IT backbone.