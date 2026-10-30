Go Fashion's Q2 profit slumps 59 pc to Rs 9 crore; revenue declines 3 pc

Mumbai: Go Fashion (India) Limited, the company behind the women's bottomwear brand Go Colors, on Friday reported a 59 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 9 crore for the second quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 22 crore in the corresponding period last financial year (Q2 FY26).

Revenue from operations slipped 3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 217.6 crore from Rs 224 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to its stock exchange filing.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 21 per cent to Rs 53 crore from Rs 66.8 crore a year earlier.

The EBITDA margin narrowed to 24.2 per cent during the quarter compared with 29.8 per cent in the same period last year.

Commenting on the performance, Gautam Saraogi, CEO of Go Fashion (India), said the quarter was impacted by a shift in the festive calendar, with key festivals moving into the third quarter.

"Q2 & H1 FY27 saw us build further on the strategic priorities we outlined at the start of the year, even as the quarter was shaped by a later festive calendar. With key festivals shifting into Q3, the bulk dispatches to our LFS partners that typically take place ahead of the festive season moved into October," he stated.

"The festive season has started on a good note, and we will be better placed to assess its full impact once the period concludes," Saraogi noted.

The retailer continued its strategy of expanding larger-format stores. During the quarter, it opened nine stores and closed 23 smaller outlets.

Despite the rationalisation, its total retail footprint increased to 4.48 lakh square feet as of September 30, 2026, from 4.34 lakh square feet at the end of March 2026.

According to the company, larger stores have been outperforming smaller outlets and enable it to showcase a broader product portfolio while enhancing customer experience.



