GoDaddy’s Airo solution is helping Indian entrepreneurs save time

For small businesses, every second saved and every Rupee spent is the difference between surviving and thriving. GoDaddy recently found that 94% of Indian small business owners view implementing AI in their businesses would yield in a positive impact to their bottom line.

However, they have challenges when it comes to getting started. The top three reasons for not implementing AI are a lack of awareness of about available solutions (50%), lack of understanding of the benefits (45%), potential costs (43%) and lack of time to implement these tools (29%). To make using generative AI fast and easy, GoDaddy launched GoDaddy Airo, an AI-powered experience designed to save small business owners precious time in establishing their online presence and attract new customers.

The Right Solution for Any Small Business

GoDaddy Airo makes leveraging the power of AI easy for anyone wanting to start a business or take their existing one to the next level.

GoDaddy Airo, using GoDaddy’s AI Domain Search tool, can recommend catchy domain names with just a description of their business. Within minutes of purchasing a domain from GoDaddy, GoDaddy Airo can instantly generate content for the business, including:

Unique, eye-catching logo designs that can be easily customized to fit the business.

A fully built website with imagery and content designed to help the business engage and attract customers.

A professional email account that strengthens the credibility and prestige of the business.

By simply uploading a product photo, an auto-generated custom product description is created for an online store.

GoDaddy Airo Is Always Evolving

GoDaddy Airo is live now for small businesses to take advantage of, and even more capabilities are coming.

"Being AI-powered, GoDaddy Airo™ continuously evolves and improves, ensuring that small businesses stay at the forefront of the latest technology," said Laura Messerschmitt, President GoDaddy International. "Our goal is to empower entrepreneurs with cutting-edge tools that combines the latest AI technology with the ease of use we're known for – providing effortless and intuitive solutions to small businesses."