Godrej Agrovet launches new insecticide TAKAI

Godrej Agrovet Limited (Godrej Agrovet), one of India’s leading diversified agri-businesses, has launched a new insecticide TAKAI, developed for rice crops. Powered by CyclaprynTM technology developed by ISK Japan, TAKAI is effective against key rice pests, Stem Borer and, also controls Leaf Folder. When applied at a dose of 160 ml at 15-30 Days After Transplant (DAT) and again at 40-60 DAT, it provides an extensive protection window for the rice crop. The company is in process of getting label approval in Maize, Chilli, Cabbage, Soybean, Chickpea and Sugarcane crops too for TAKAI.

Stem Borer cause 30% – 40% yield loss during severe outbreaks, whereas leaf folder infestation can result in 20% – 30% yield loss under severe conditions, often attacking the crop at early and mid-growth stages when detection and timely intervention are challenging. Hence, although India is the world’s largest producer of rice, with production of 150.18 million tonnes, its per-hectare yield remains significantly low at ~2.9 tonnes/hectare compared to global best of 5 tonnes/hectare.

Sunil Kataria, MD & CEO, Godrej Agrovet, said, “Effective pest management determines the success of the Indian rice farmer. Through TAKAI, we intend to enable rice farmers to protect their crops from pest attacks by offering them a solution that offers quick control and is effective for a longer duration thereby improving crop health.”

“At Godrej Agrovet, our endeavour is to deliver crop protection solutions that address environmental and market challenges faced by our farmers. Today’s launch of TAKAI is in sync with our strategy of strengthening our portfolio across key crops by leveraging our research-expertise and strong on-ground reach that empower farmers and uplift farming families,” he added.

Rice, being a multi-season crop – Kharif, Rabi and Summer, is grown in warm, humid and water-logged conditions making it ideal for pest attacks throughout the year. In the early critical stage, i.e. vegetative stage during 15-30 DAT, Stem Borer damages the plant and makes it difficult for farmers to detect early. Later at reproductive stage during 40-60 DAT, both Stem Borer and Leaf Folder attack the plant. Leaf Folder feeds on the leaf tissue by folding the leaves thereby reducing the plant’s photosynthetic area and hence crop growth. It is at these stages that TAKAI should be applied at a dose of 160 ml when the crop is 15-30 days old and again at 40-60 DAT.

Commenting on the launch of TAKAI, N.K. Rajavelu, CEO – Crop Protection Business, Godrej Agrovet, said, “Our pre-launch rice farmer survey revealed that 77% of farmers value quick pest control, long-lasting effects, and improved crop health. Hence through our partnership with ISK Japan, we are launching TAKAI for our Indian farmers. Powered by CyclaprynTM technology, it delivers rapid feeding cessation and sustained pest control over a longer duration. This approach strengthens pests, helps farmers optimise input costs, secure more stable and higher-quality yields. With an upcoming label approval in Maize, Chilli, Cabbage, Soybean, Chickpea and Sugarcane crops too, we are confident that amidst ever evolving farming conditions, TAKAI will play a meaningful role in strengthening productivity and supporting farming families.”

With the launch TAKAI today and a maize herbicide ASHITAKA last year, Godrej Agrovet reinforces its commitment to building a more productive, resilient, and sustainable agricultural ecosystem through innovation and farmer-led product development.