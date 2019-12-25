Gold and Silver prices surge on Wednesday, December 25

Gold prices continue to surge in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams and 22 carats rose again by Rs. 210. With this, gold prices rose to Rs 36,650. At the same time, the price of 24-carat gold rose by Rs 210 to Rs 39,960 per 10 grams.

Gold prices continue to run for four consecutive days. The price of gold increased by Rs 380 per 10 grams during this period. On December 20, 22 carats of gold was at Rs 36,290 per 10 grams. At the same time, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 39,590 per 10 grams. On the eve of the festive and wedding season, the prices have increased.

The price of silver followed the same trend. The price of a kg of silver rose by Rs 440. This has raised the price to Rs 47,300. The price of silver, which has been stable for three days, is risen today.

Market experts say demand for buyers, including an internationally strong trend, has had a positive impact on gold prices. The price of gold rising steadily. Moreover, fears of a recession and the revival of global equity markets are also contributing to the run-up.

While in the Delhi market, the price of 10 grams and 22 carats rose by Rs 250 to Rs 37,450. The price of 24-carat gold also rose by Rs 250 to Rs 38,650. The price of kg silver has also hit, it increased by Rs 440 to Rs 47,300.

These prices are due at 6 am in the morning and subject to vary accordingly with time