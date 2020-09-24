Gold and silver rates today fell in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Visakhapatnam on 24 September 2020

Gold and silver rates today, 24 September 2020: The gold rates continue to decrease further in on Thursday in the Indian markets following the gold rates in global markets. On MCX, gold futures have seen a fall by Rs. 610 to Rs. 51,810 per 10 gram while silver futures have been at Rs. 58,500 per kg with a fall of Rs. 2100. The investors believe that the Gold tends to benefit from stimulus measures from central banks. However, going by the gold rates per the day, here are the rates.

The Gold rates in Bangalore have slashed today by Rs. 550 per ten grams of 22 carat to Rs. 47,500 and per ten grams of 24 carat is at Rs. 51,810 with a decrease of Rs. 610.

The gold rates in Hyderabad slashed by Rs. 700 to Rs 48,100 per ten grams of 22 carat and the gold rate of 24 carat is at 52,470 with a decrease of Rs. 760. In Kerala, gold rate have been at Rs 46,500 per ten gram of 22 carat while ten grams of 24 carat gold at Rs. 50,760 with a fall of Rs.500 and Rs. 580.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 47,500 Rs. 51,810 Rs.59,500 Hyderabad Rs. 48,100 Rs. 52,470 Rs.59,500 Kerala Rs. 46,500 Rs. 50,760 Rs 59,500 Vizag Rs. 48,100 Rs. 52,470 Rs.59,500





The gold rates in Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh have been at Rs. 48,800 and Rs. 53,230 per ten grams of 22 carat and 24 carats with a fall of Rs. 250.

How many times gold rates change in a day?

As the yellow metal gold is traded at Multi Commodity Exchange where the gold rates changes at every moment in the business times. The price alter is mainly due to various factors such as political and economical issues happening in the world. Amid disputes between countries, and demand and supply etc may trigger changes in the prices at every minute. Gold rates vary across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

How Gold rate is calculated?

As there is no specific measure for the gold and the prices differ from jeweller to jeweller. Final price of the jewellery = Price of gold X (Weight in grams) + Making charges + GST at 3% on

(Price of jewellery + making charges)

Making charges vary depending on the style of the ornament you require as it takes time and work while machine-made jewellery costs less than man-made ones. Gold is regarded as a safe investment-asset and acts as a good hedge against inflation. It has become the go-to-investment-avenue for millions of investors.