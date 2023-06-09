  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

Gold and silver rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 09 June 2023

Gold and silver rates today
x

Gold and silver rates today 

Highlights

Gold rates today, 09 June 2023: Gold rates in Delhi per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 55,350 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 60,370.

Gold rates today, 09 June 2023: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have been slashed. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 55,350 with a fall of Rs. 370 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at 60,370 with a fall of Rs. 430. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 55,650 with s fall of Rs. 400 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 60,710 with a fall of Rs. 410.

The gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 55,200 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 60,220. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats has been at Rs. 55,200 and Rs. 60,220 per 10 grams of 24 carat. The silver rates have been at Rs. 73,400 in Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai and the rate of silver in Chennai is at Rs. 77,700
The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market would impact gold rates.
Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.
City 22 carat gold 10 gms 24 carat 10gms gold silver per 1 kg
Delhi Rs. 55,350 Rs. 60,370 Rs. 73,400
Chennai Rs. 55,650 Rs. 61,710 Rs. 77,700
Kolkata Rs. 55,200 Rs. 60,220 Rs. 73,400
Mumbai Rs. 55,200 Rs. 60,220 Rs. 73,400

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X