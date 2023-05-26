Live
- Kanpur airport to get new terminal building today
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 26 May 2023
- More Than 20 Ministers To Take Oath On In Siddaramaiah's Karnataka Cabinet
- Delhi excise policy case: Sisodia replaced old cabinet note, ED probe reveals
- Elon Musk's c Cleared For Human Test Of Brain Implants
- Gold and silver rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 26 May 2023
- Gold and silver rates today slashes in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam - 26 May 2023
- YS Jagan to distribute house site pattas to poor in Amaravati today and address public
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 26th May 2023
- Travelling inculcates educating experience
Gold and silver rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 26 May 2023
Highlights
Gold rates today, 26 May 2023: Gold rates in Delhi per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 55,940and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 61,010.
Gold rates today, 26 May 2023: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have been surged. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 55,940 with a fall of Rs. 460 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at 61,010 with a fall of Rs. 500. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 56,240 with a fall of Rs. 410 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 61,350 with a hike of Rs. 450.
The gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 55,800 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 60,870. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats has been at Rs. 55,800 and Rs. 60,870 per 10 grams of 24 carat. The silver rates have been at Rs. 73,050 in Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai and the rate of silver in Chennai is at Rs. 76,500
The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market would impact gold rates.
Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.
|City
|22 carat gold 10 gms
|24 carat 10gms gold
|silver per 1 kg
|Delhi
|Rs. 55,940
|Rs. 61,010
|Rs. 73,050
|Chennai
|Rs. 56,240
|Rs. 61,350
|Rs. 76,500
|Kolkata
|Rs. 55,800
|Rs. 60,870
|Rs. 73,050
|Mumbai
|Rs. 55,800
|Rs. 60,870
|Rs. 73,050
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS