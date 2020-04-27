Gold and silver rates today sees a sight hike in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kerala, Vizag - 27 April 2020

Gold and silver rates today 27 April, 2020: Despite the gold showrooms across the country are shut down amid lockdown imposed due to coronavirus outbreak, there are fluctuations in its prices for the last month. On Monday, gold rate has increased by a slight margin unlike the last couple of days. At the same time, due to domestic demand, the gold rates in the futures market were seen rising. The silver has all hiked by Rs.10 per kg to 42,600

In Bangalore city, the yellow metal continued to surge by Rs. 10 per ten gram of 22 carat taking the gold rate to Rs. 42,180 while the ten gram of 24 carat is also hiked by Rs. 10 making it to Rs. 45,300

Gold prices in Hyderabad are affected due to many reasons such as global production, current market conditions, strength of currency, etc. rate of ten gram of 22 carat in Hyderabad rose by Rs. 10 to Rs. 42,620and Rs. 10 increased per ten gram of 24 carat to Rs. 45,930

In Kerala, the cost of ten gram of 22 carat gold is increased by Rs. 10 to 41,520 and the ten gram of 24 carat gold is hiked by Rs. 10 to Rs. 45,070.

The gold rates at Visakhapatnam as usually follows the Hyderabad trends and the rate of ten grams of 22 carat surged by Rs. 10 to Rs. 42,620 and Rs. 10 hiked per ten gram of 24 carat 45,930 respectively. The silver plunged by Rs. 10 to Rs. 42,600.

There are many factors that affect the gold price such as Inflation, global market price changes, gold reserves at the central banks, interest rates, jewelery market and trade wars.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Bangalore Rs. 42,180 Rs. 45,300 Rs.42,600 Hyderabad Rs. 42,620 Rs. 45,930 Rs.42,600 Kerala Rs. 41,520 Rs. 45,530 Rs.42,600 Vizag Rs. 42,620 Rs. 45,930 Rs.42,600



