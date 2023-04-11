Gold and silver rates today slashes in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 11 April 2023
Gold rates today, 11 April 2023: Gold rates in Delhi per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 55,540 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 60,570
Gold rates today, 11 April 2023: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have been slashed. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 55,540 with a fall of Rs. 400 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at 60,570 with a fall of Rs. 440. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 55,990 with fall of Rs. 400 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 61,090 with a fall of Rs. 430.
The gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 55,400 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 60,430. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats has been at Rs. 55,400 and Rs. 60,430 per 10 grams of 24 carat. The silver rates have been at Rs. 76,300 in Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai and the rate of silver in Chennai is at Rs. 80,000.
The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market would impact gold rates.
Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.
|City
|22 carat gold 10 gms
|24 carat 10gms gold
|silver per 1 kg
|Delhi
|Rs. 55,540
|Rs. 60,570
|Rs. 76,300
|Chennai
|Rs. 55,990
|Rs. 61,090
|Rs. 80,000
|Kolkata
|Rs. 55,400
|Rs. 60,430
|Rs. 76,300
|Mumbai
|Rs. 55,400
|Rs. 60,430
|Rs. 76,300
