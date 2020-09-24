Gold and silver rates today slashes in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai on 24 September 2020

Gold and silver rates today, 24 September 2020: The gold rates on Thursday have fell in Indian markets with a fall in global rates. On MCX, gold futures have fell by Rs. 610 to Rs. 51,810 per 10 gram while silver futures were at Rs. 59,500 per kg with a fall of Rs. 1100 less. Meanwhile, the Gold rates in Delhi have seen a fall of Rs. 500 per ten gram of 22 carat taking the price to 49,000 and per ten grams of 24 carat gold has also fell by Rs. 540 taking the price to Rs. 53,460.

In Chennai, the gold rates have decreased by Rs. 700 to Rs. 48,100 per ten grams of 22 carat while the gold rate of ten grams of 24 carat has also decreased by Rs. 760 to Rs. 52,470.

Gold rates in Kolkata, stood at Rs. 49,380 per ten grams of 22 carat and for ten gram of 24 carat is at Rs. 52,080 with a fall of Rs. 360. While the gold rates in Mumbai the commercial capital have witnessed a fall of Rs. 620 for both 22 carats and 24-carat gold taking the prices to Rs. 49,010 and Rs. 50,010.

City 22 carat Gold (10gms) 24 carat Gold (10gms) silver (1kg) Delhi Rs. 49,000 Rs. 53,460 Rs.59,500 Chennai Rs. 48,100 Rs. 52,470 Rs.59,500 Kolkata Rs. 49,380 Rs. 52,080 Rs.59,500 Mumbai Rs. 49,010 Rs. 50,010 Rs.59,500

Going by the global markets, the ring dollar price and spurt in coronavirus cases have effected the prices and incurred losses with spot gold down by approximately 0.2 per cent at $1928 per ounce. The weak prices in the Asian countries is maiy due to the less demand from the consumers as they have been effected financially. However, the investors believe that the Gold tends to benefit from stimulus measures from central banks. However, going by the gold rates per the day, here are the rates.





How many times gold rates change in a day?

As the yellow metal gold is traded at Multi Commodity Exchange where the gold rates changes at every moment in the business times. The price alter is mainly due to various factors such as political and economical issues happening in the world. Amid disputes between countries, and demand and supply etc may trigger changes in the prices at every minute. Gold rates vary across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to excise duty, state taxes, and making charges.

How Gold rate is calculated?

As there is no specific measure for the gold and the prices differ from jeweller to jeweller. Final price of the jewellery = Price of gold X (Weight in gram jewelry charges + GST at 3% on

(Price of jewellery + making charges). Making charges vary depending on the style of the ornament you require jewelry time and work while machine-made jewellery costs less than man-made ones. All in all, gold is regarded as a safe investment-asset and acts as a good hedge against inflation. It has become the go-to-investment-avenue for millions of investors.