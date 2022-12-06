Gold and silver rates today stable in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 06 December 2022

Gold rates today, 06 December 2022: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have been surged. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 49,750 with a hike of Rs. 150 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at 54,260 with a hike of Rs.160. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 50,450 with a hike of Rs. 290 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 55,040 with a hike of Rs. [email protected]



The gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 49,600 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 54,110. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats has been at Rs. 49,600 and Rs. 54,110 per 10 grams of 24 carat. The silver rates have been at Rs. 66,500 in Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai and the rate of silver in Chennai is at Rs. 72,500. The Gold rates have increased in the last week ahead of wedding season. The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates. Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.



Delhi Rs. 49,750 Rs. 54,260 Rs. 66,500 Chennai Rs. 50,450 Rs. 55,040 Rs. 72,500 Kolkata Rs. 49,600 Rs. 54,110 Rs. 66,500 Mumbai Rs. 49,600 Rs. 54,110 Rs. 66,500