Gold and silver rates today stable in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 06 December 2022
Gold rates today, 06 December 2022: Gold rates in Delhi per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 49,750 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 54,260
Gold rates today, 06 December 2022: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have been surged. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 49,750 with a hike of Rs. 150 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at 54,260 with a hike of Rs.160. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 50,450 with a hike of Rs. 290 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 55,040 with a hike of Rs. [email protected]
Gold prices today, gold rates today, silver prices today, latest gold prices,mcx gold price,gold price per gram,gold price per 10 gram, silver rates today,mcx silver prices,24 karat gold price, 22 karat gold price, 1gram gold rate,1gram silver rate, gold rate, Gold Rate hyderabad, Gold Rate india, Gold Rate new delhi, Gold price new delhi, gold rate hyderbad, today gold rate delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai
|Delhi
|Rs. 49,750
|Rs. 54,260
|Rs. 66,500
|Chennai
|Rs. 50,450
|Rs. 55,040
|Rs. 72,500
|Kolkata
|Rs. 49,600
|Rs. 54,110
|Rs. 66,500
|Mumbai
|Rs. 49,600
|Rs. 54,110
|Rs. 66,500