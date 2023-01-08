  • Menu
Gold and silver rates today surges in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 08 January 2023

Gold and silver rates today
Gold and silver rates today 

Highlights

Gold rates today, 08 January 2023: Gold rates in Delhi per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 51,460 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 56,120.

Gold rates today, 08 January 2023: Gold rates today at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai have hiked. The gold rates in Delhi for 10 grams of 22-carat have remained at Rs. 51,450 with a hike of Rs. 400 and that of 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at 56,110 with a hike of Rs. 430. The gold rates in Chennai per 10 gram of 22 carats is at Rs 52,210 with a hike of Rs. 310 and the gold rate of 24-carat is at Rs. 56,960 with a hike of Rs. 340

The gold rate in Kolkata per 10 grams of 22 carats is at Rs. 51,300 and the rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 55,960. The gold rates in Mumbai per 10 grams of 22 carats has been at Rs. 51,300 and Rs. 55,960 per 10 grams of 24 carat. The silver rates have been at Rs. 71,800 in Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai and the rate of silver in Chennai is at Rs. 74,400.
The gold and silver rates mentioned here are due at 8 am and continue to fluctuate every day. Bullion market experts say there are many reasons for the gold rate to fluctuate, such as the change in international market currency prices, inflation, gold reserves at central banks, their interest rates, the jewellery market, geographical tensions, trade wars, and many other factors are said to impact the gold rate. The gold rates have been decreasing as the Federal Reserves hinted over the rise in interest rates.
Gold rates at Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, and Mumbai are as follows.
City22 carat gold 10 gms24 carat 10gms goldsilver per 1 kg
DelhiRs. 51,450 Rs. 56,110 Rs. 71,800
ChennaiRs. 51,210 Rs. 56,960 Rs. 74,400
KolkataRs. 51,300 Rs. 55,960 Rs. 71,800
MumbaiRs. 51,300 Rs. 55,960 Rs. 71,800

