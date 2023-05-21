Live
- US President Joe Biden Ask PM Modi For His Autograph
- PM Modi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 21 May 2023
- One step at a time for MP Congress: First, winning state polls, then 2024
- Gold and silver rates today in Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai - 21 May 2023
- Khelo India Games to promote UP tourism too
- Rajasthan BJP gropes around for issues as Gehlot unleashes welfare blitz
- Gold and silver rates today surges in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam - 21 May 2023
- Andhra Pradesh: Light to moderate rains expected at several places in the state
- Bengaluru marathon: This Sunday, some will run to win, some for the joy of it
Gold and silver rates today surges in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, Visakhapatnam - 21 May 2023
Highlights
Gold rates today, 21 May 2023 : Gold rate today in Hyderabad is at Rs. 56,300 per 10 grams of 22-carat and Rs. 61,420 for ten gram of 24 carat gold.
Gold rates today, 21 May 2023: Gold rates today in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala and Visakhapatnam surges. Going by the rates of yellow metal in major cities, the Gold rates in Bangalore city for 10 grams of 22-carat is at Rs. 56,300 with a hike of Rs. 500 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24-carat is at Rs. 61,420 with a hike of Rs. 550 The gold rates in Hyderabad are holding at Rs. 56,300 per 10 gram of 22 carat with a hike of Rs. 500 and 10 grams of 24-carat gold is at Rs. 61,420 with a hike of Rs. 550.
Gold rates in Kerala per 10 gram of 22-carat are at Rs. 56,300 and the gold rate of 10 grams of 24 carats is at Rs. 61,420. The gold rates in Visakhapatnam are at Rs. 56,300 per 10 gram of 22 carat and 10 grams of 24 carat gold is at Rs. 61,420
On the other hand, silver rates in Hyderabad, Kerala, Bangalore and Visakhapatnam per one kilogram have been at Rs. 79,000.
Gold rates across the major cities Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kerala, and Visakhapatnam
|City
|22 carat gold 10 gms
|24 carat 10gms gold
|silver per 1 kg
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 56,300
|Rs. 61,420
|Rs. 79,000
|Bangalore
|Rs. 55,300
|Rs. 61,420
|Rs. 79,000
|Kerala
|Rs. 56,300
|Rs. 61,420
|Rs. 79,000
|Visakhapatnam
|Rs. 56,300
|Rs. 61,420
|Rs. 79,000
Investment in gold in Hyderabad
While investing in gold in Hyderabad, there is a slight hesitation about buying gold, pearls, or precious jewellery. However, the people of Hyderabad can opt for the jewellery of various designs in myriad colours, followed by Bars and coins where there could be a good margin. On the other hand, the people who have budget constraints can opt for periodic investments by going on an installment basis for 11 months.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS