Live
- Taekwondo Premier League 1.2 in Hyderabad on December 19 -21, 2023
- Pop singer Shivangi Sharma and Lyricist Prashant Ingole's upcoming song “Tu Jaanta Nahi” to out on November 7
- Celebrating Diwali with Care: Eye Safety First
- Telangana polls: Cong, BJP like two sides of same coin, alleges Goa CM Pramod Sawant
- Tiger 3' eyes bumper Diwali opening: industry experts
- Independent candidate files nomination in Mulugu
- Manipur’s Shirui village bans hunting of animals for three years, protects migratory Amur falcons
- Diwali 2023 Fashion: Embracing Traditional Attire for Women, Men, and Kids
- Political parties should co-operate for smooth conduction of election: Mulugu district collector
- After 10 days’ woes for commuters, WR readies 6th line between Goregaon-Khar
Just In
Gold falls Rs 50; silver remains flat
Gold prices declined Rs 50 to Rs 61,750 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday amid weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities.
New Delhi : Gold prices declined Rs 50 to Rs 61,750 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday amid weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at Rs 61,800 per 10 grams. "Gold prices declined on Monday, with spot gold prices (24 carats) in the Delhi markets trading at Rs 61,750/10 grams, down by Rs 50 against the previous close," Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst at HDFC Securities, said. Silver remained flat at Rs 75,200 per kg. In the international markets, both gold and silver were trading lower at USD 1,985 per ounce and USD 23.15 per ounce, respectively.
"Gold resumed trading on a weaker note as the partial unwinding of the risk premium outweighed weak US employment data and a drop in Treasury yields and the US dollar," Gandhi said. Additionally, the existing risk-on atmosphere and strong follow-through surge in equity markets are viewed as major factors impacting the safe-haven precious metal, he added.